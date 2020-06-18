David's Evening Forecast - Scattered heavy storms through the night

Scattered thunderstorms developed across the area as a cold front pushes into eastern Nebraska. A few storms have been on the stronger side with gusty winds and small hail, but the main threat from these storms through the evening and overnight will be heavy rainfall with some locations picking up 2 to 4 inches of rain. Not everyone will see those heavy totals, but those that do may see some brief, localized flooding. Scattered storms will continue into the overnight, slowly sagging to the south of the metro by Friday morning with temperatures falling into the middle 60s.

Some showers may linger through Friday, especially south of the metro. Clouds and a north breeze will keep temperatures cooler than average, with highs topping out in the middle 70s. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible, mainly in far southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

Rain showers and scattered storms return to the area by Saturday morning, lingering into at least the early afternoon. Rainfall amounts do not appear as heavy on Saturday, and we may actually get a fair amount of dry time during the afternoon and evening. Fair weather returns for Father's Day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. Storm chances increase Sunday evening and overnight, with additional pockets of heavy rain possible.

The weather pattern remains quite active heading into next week, with additional storm chances at least every other day. This will help to keep temperatures in check, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to middle 80s.