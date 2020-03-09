David's Evening Forecast - Rain showers this evening, drying overnight

A dreary afternoon around the area as rounds of scattered showers continue to push through. Some light sleet or snowflakes have mixed in to the north and west of the metro. We may see a little bit of a wintry mix in the metro before precipitation comes to an end by the mid-evening hours. Temperatures will remain chilly in the middle and lower 30s. Skies should clear out overnight, with temperatures slowly falling into the upper 20s.

Sunshine will great us Tuesday morning with chilly conditions in place. We should see a decent warm up by the afternoon with highs around 50 degrees. However clouds will be on the increase through the day, with a few scattered showers possible by the late afternoon and evening, especially north of the metro. Any rainfall should be fairly short lived with light rainfall amounts.

After a brief rain chance, warmer conditions quickly return Wednesday. Sunny skies and south winds should help to warm us back into the low 60s. Thursday looks mild as well, but a few light rain showers are possible in the morning. A stronger storm system approaches by the weekend. At the same time, colder air will push into the area. Rain will likely develop by late Friday night into Saturday, and may mix with or change to snow at times. Temperatures will be near or above freezing, so at this time, accumulations should be light. Colder air will settle in for the rest of the weekend into next week.