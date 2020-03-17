David's Evening Forecast - Rain showers likely overnight

Some welcome sunshine today helped to warm temperatures into the upper 40s around the metro. Clouds rolled in this afternoon ahead of a chance for rain. Conditions should remain dry through the early evening, but rain chances will be on the increase after dark. Rain showers are likely for the late evening hours into the overnight. Rain amounts should be on the lighter side, with most areas picking up less than a half inch of rain. Temperatures will be steady in the middle 40s.

A few showers may linger through early Wednesday, but we should dry out by mid-morning. Some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon should help to bring in a nice warm up. Afternoon temperatures should climb to around 60. Rain chances return rather quickly, with showers becoming likely by late in the evening. Rain and perhaps even some rumbles of thunder is likely Wednesday night into Thursday. A few heavier downpours are possible. Rain will likely continue on and off through Thursday for parts of the area.

A strong cold front will push through Thursday afternoon bringing a big drop in temperatures. Snow is likely for northeastern Nebraska, but amounts should be on the lower side. As the colder air pushes into the metro Thursday night, some snow may mix in, but accumulating snow is not expected at this time in Omaha. Much colder conditions are expected on Friday with highs only around 30 with windy conditions. The weather will improve for the weekend with highs climbing back into the 40s.