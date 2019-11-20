David's Evening Forecast - Rain moves in this evening, much colder Thursday

Partly sunny skies and a southeast breeze gave us another fantastic fall afternoon across much of the area. Temperatures warmed into the low and even mid 60s for most of us. The mild weather unfortunately, will not be lasting much longer. Rain showers are expected to increase across the region this evening, with a few thunderstorms possible later tonight. It will not be raining for the entire evening, but on and off showers are expected, with the greatest coverage of rain and storms between 9pm and 3am. A few spots could see up to an inch of rainfall, but most of us will see around an half-inch or so. Not a tremendous rain maker, but the most significant rainfall event we have seen since the first half of October.

Temperatures will remain mild through the evening, in the upper 50s and low 60s. In fact, we may still be around 60 degrees at Midnight. However a cold front will blast through around or just after Midnight, bringing sharply dropping temperatures and very strong northwest winds. Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 30s to around 40 by Thursday morning with wind gusts of 30 to 40mph possible. It will stay windy and chilly all day Thursday, with temperatures generally stuck in the upper 30s to around 40 through the afternoon. Cold air will continue to pour in overnight, with lows fall into the lower 20s.

Friday will remain on the chilly side, though we should see a little more sunshine. Highs should top out around 40 with lows in the 20s. Conditions moderate heading into the weekend, with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday, jumping into the 50s on Sunday.

Conditions stay quiet through Monday, but the weather pattern looks to get a little more active by Tuesday. Forecast data showing the potential for a storm system bringing both rain and snow to the region, with potential impacts to holiday travel. Stay tuned for updates as this storm approaches.