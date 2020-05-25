David's Evening Forecast - Rain lingers this evening, more chances Tuesday

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder spread back over the area this afternoon, keeping temperatures on the cool side. Rain has been light for the most part, with only southern Iowa seeing a few heavier downpours and a little lightning. Rain will slowly move out of the area during the evening hours, with some dry weather moving in overnight. Humid conditions will last overnight, with temperatures only slowly falling into the lower 60s by morning.

Rain likely moves back into the area during the early morning hours, with light showers overspread most of the region by midday. A few rumbles of thunder and heavier downpours will be possible from late morning into the mid-afternoon. Those heavier downpours will be scattered in nature, so not everyone will see heavy rain. Showers should begin to taper off by late in the afternoon or early evening. Rain showers will keep temperatures cool for this time of year, with highs only around 70 in the metro.

A few showers may linger into Wednesday, but more dry time is expected along with warmer weather. High temperatures will likely climb into the upper 70s by the afternoon. A little more sun should move in for Thursday, though we'll still be fighting the clouds at times with highs in the upper 70s. Sunny skies finally return Friday, with highs in the middle 70s. A warming trend will take hold over the weekend, with 80s in the forecast by early next week.