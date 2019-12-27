David's Evening Forecast - Rain likely tonight and Saturday, Alert Day Sunday

A First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday evening and Sunday night for the potential of light snow and freezing drizzle leading to slick roads and travel issues in the region. Snow and ice amounts should be light in the metro.

Clouds have been increasing this afternoon, but we started the day with a bit of sunshine and managed to warm into the low 40s around the metro. Clouds will continue to thicken up this evening, with a slow increase in southeast winds. That will help to keep temperatures from dropping to much. We'll likely only cool into the middle 30s, before temperatures begin to rise overnight. Rain showers are possible as early as 9pm, mainly west of the metro. Rain becomes likely overnight, with steady showers after Midnight. Rain could be on the heavy side at times.

Rain showers will continue off an on through most of Saturday. Additional heavy downpours are possible at times. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected for much of the area by the time rain tapers off Saturday night. Thanks to the recent dry weather, streams and rivers inthe area will stay below flood levels. Temperatures will slowly climb through the 40s for most of the day, with highs around 49 in the metro by evening. Parts of southeast Nebraska could warm into the low 50s. Colder air will begin to arrive from west to east after Midnight. Temperatures fall into the lower 30s by Sunday morning, slowly dropping into the 20s during the day.

A First Alert Day is in place for Sunday evening and Sunday night. Some light rain showers may be left over Sunday morning. As temperatures fall, those showers will chance over to light snow showers or flurries. There may be some freezing drizzle mixed in as well. This could lead to some slick roads by Sunday evening and Sunday night. Snow amounts for the Columbus, Norfolk, West Point and Onawa areas could approach 2 inches. Snow amounts in the metro should generally be around an inch or less. Despite the light amounts, gusty winds with blowing snow and patchy freezing drizzle could lead to slick roads and difficult travel in the region, especially just north and west of the metro.

Snow showers should come to an end by Monday morning, with cold and breezy conditions on Monday, high temperatures around 30. Temperatures slowly warm back into the 40s by Wednesday and Thursday.