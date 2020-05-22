David's Evening Forecast - Rain and storms tonight, sunshine returns Saturday

Cloudy but dry weather persisted for much of the midday hours for the metro, but a band of showers and a few thunderstorms pushed in late in the afternoon. Rain showers will continue on and off through the rest of the evening into the overnight. A few heavier thunderstorms are likely, especially south of I-80. Through 8pm or so, couple isolated stronger storms are possible in southeastern Nebraska where a brief funnel cloud or weak landspout tornado is possible. Widespread severe weather is not expected. Heavier rain is possible through Midnight or so, before rain begins to slide off to the east. Drier conditions move in by morning with lows near 60.

A shower or two could linger east of the metro early Saturday, but otherwise dry weather is expected for the day! Clouds should clear out by the afternoon with a nice warm up expected. It should be a great day for some outdoor activities! High temperatures climb into the upper 70s to around 80 for the metro. Some storms are possible overnight, mainly north of the metro and will move out of the area by Sunday morning.

Sunday starts off dry with some sunshine and we quickly heat up in the lower 80s. A cold front will move into the area during the afternoon, helping to kick off another round of showers and storms. Rain appears likely for much of the area, and some heavier downpours are possible. Rain showers will linger into at least Monday morning as well. However Monday will likely be about 10 degrees cool behind the front, with highs in the lower 70s. Drier and warm conditions should build back in for the middle of next week.