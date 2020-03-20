David's Evening Forecast - Quiet but cold tonight, warmer weekend

A blast of winter brought frigid temperatures and snow to the area this morning. This afternoon we saw some welcome sunshine, though temperatures did not warm much, highs only reach 30 degrees with wind chills in the teens. Winds will slowly die down this evening, but wind chills are likely to remain in the teens and low 20s. Overnight, temperatures will slowly fall into the mid and low 20s with partly cloudy skies.

More sunshine is expected on Saturday, along with a little bit of a warm up. Highs should reach into the middle 40s helping to melt off more of the snow on the ground. However temperatures will still remain below average for this time of year. Clouds roll back into the area on Sunday along with a chance for some light rain showers. The clouds and showers will limit our warming potential, but we should still see highs in the middle 40s.

Rain should move out of the area by Monday morning, leaving partly sunny skies, Temperatures should warm a bit more, with highs climbing into the middle 50s. Rain chances quickly return by Monday night, lasting into Tuesday morning. The good news is temperatures remain mild, with highs in the middle 50s on Tuesday, climbing into the 60s on Wednesday. Additional chances for rain enter the forecast Wednesday into Thursday, along with cooler air for the end of next week.