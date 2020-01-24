David's Evening Forecast - Quiet but chilly weekend

Stubborn clouds have kept temperatures from moving much at all today. This morning started off around 30 degrees, and we only warmed to 31 this afternoon. Temperatures should be steady around 29 or 30 degrees for most of the evening thanks to the cloudy skies. We will slowly cool overnight, with lows falling to around 24 by morning with a light northwest winds.

Clouds should break up enough to give us a little sunshine Saturday morning, but clouds will likely roll back in for the afternoon. That will mean another chilly day with not much warming. High temperatures likely top out between 30 and 33 degrees once again. Clouds will finally begin to break up Saturday night, with lows dropping to around 20 or 21. We should see more sunshine on Sunday with temperatures climbing into the middle 30s.

Clouds return on Monday, and will likely be hard to get rid of for much of next week. We will see some weak storm systems passing by the region, but there will not be much moisture to work with so not expecting much more than a few flurries or sprinkles. Temperatures will not vary much, with highs generally in the middle 30s. No major rain or snow chances showing up through at least the middle of next week.