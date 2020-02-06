David's Evening Forecast - Quick round of light snow tonight

A welcomed sight around the region this afternoon as sunshine returned. However, the clear skies will be short lives as clouds increase this evening. Temperatures in the 30s will fall back into the 20s after sunset. Clouds continue to thicken up through the evening with snow chances moving in after 10pm. Light snow is expected around the region after 11pm. Snow will remain light overnight, and push through the area quickly limiting the impacts. Amounts should under a half-inch for most of us, if you see much snow at all. Any snow shower activity will be out of the area by the morning drive, with lows around 25.

With snow moving out, cloudy skies will remain for most of Friday morning. Brisk northwest winds will limit our warming, keeping temperatures in the 20s for most of the day. Highs should climb to around 30 by the afternoon. Cold air continues to push in overnight, with lows falling into the middle teens.

Milder air pushes in to start off the weekend. Sunshine and southwest breezes should help to warm us in to the middle 40s for Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the warm up doesn't last too long as a cold front moves through on Sunday dropping our temperatures back into the 30s. Just as quickly, we should rebound back into the 40s Monday and Tuesday, but that comes ahead of the potential for a stronger storm by the middle of next week. That storm coming with dropping temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, and a chance for rain or snow.