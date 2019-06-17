David's Evening Forecast - Pop up showers this evening, more storms Tuesday

After some morning sunshine, we've seen a few scattered showers popping up around the metro this afternoon. Those showers helping to knock temperatures out of the 80s and back into the middle 70s. We may warm back into the upper 70s or perhaps even the lower 80s this evening as we get a little bit of dry time. A few more pop up showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out between 6pm and 10pm this evening. Drier weather should prevail overnight with cloudy skies. Temperatures will slowly fall back into the middle 60s for overnight lows.

We should see dry conditions initially on Tuesday with temperatures warming into the middle 70s by late morning. However, another round of showers and thunderstorms should roll in by late morning or early afternoon. Right now severe weather is not expected, but a few heavy downpours will be possible. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will likely continue off and on through the afternoon and evening. It's possible we could see some delays at the College World Series due to these storms. Rain chances start to dwindle by late in the evening and overnight. Temperatures will likely fall into the low 70s once rain moves in, dropping into the lower 60s overnight.

A stray shower is possible early on Wednesday, but partly cloudy skies are expected for most of the day. A pop up thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, but chances are on the low side. More sunshine on Thursday with temperatures warming back into the 80s. A few storms are possible Thursday afternoon, but most will likely be well north of the metro. A better chance for more thunderstorms will come on Friday as as stronger storm system passes by to the north. There are some indications that storms on Friday could be strong to severe. Stay tuned for updates on that forecast.