David's Evening Forecast - Pleasant Fall weather this weekend

The steady light rain showers that plagued the area earlier today have finally shifted south and east, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures quickly climbed into the upper 40s. Some additional upper level energy will swing trough the area this evening, and may be just enough to generate a few more isolated showers through the early evening. Once the sun goes down and temperatures start to drop, we'll lose the energy in the atmosphere and showers should begin to diminish with most areas dry by 8pm. It will be getting chilly this evening, with temperatures fall into the upper 30s by 10pm. Clouds will thin out overnight, with lows dropping to around 30 by morning.

Slightly more pleasant fall weather is expected for the weekend! Sunny skies will move in for Saturday, with only a few passing afternoon clouds. Temperatures should warm to around 50. Sunday looks even warmer, although we may see a bit more in the way of clouds during the afternoon. Highs on Sunday should reach into the middle 50s, a little closer to where we should be for this time of year.

Another cold front will move through the area on Monday, bringing more cloud cover, breezier conditions and slightly cooler temperatures. A stray shower can't be ruled out, but the day looks mostly dry. Tuesday and Wednesday of next appear slightly cooler, but highs should still reach the upper 40s. A stronger push of cold air will arrive Wednesday evening into Thursday, dropping lows into the lower 20s and perhaps upper teens. Highs on Thursday likely only top out in the 30s, with 40s returning on Friday. Outside of a stray shower as the cold front moves through, mainly dry weather is expected through at least Friday.