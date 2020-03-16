David's Evening Forecast - Patchy drizzle tonight, more rain this week

Cloudy skies and patchy drizzle kept temperatures cool this afternoon. Highs only reaching into the low and middle 40s. Patchy drizzle will continue into the early evening, but conditions should dry out overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 30s tonight with some clearing by mroning.

After a little sun Tuesday morning, clouds will build back in by the afternoon. Temperatures will be a touch warmer with highs near 48 in the metro. Rain chances return to the forecast by the evening. Rain is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with temperatures holding steady in the middle 40s.

After a few leftover showers on Wednesday, partly sunny skies and a south breeze will help to warm us to near 60. Rain chances do not end completely, with a few showers possible Wednesday night. Thursday looks even warmer, with highs in the mid 60s, but rain chances will increase significantly by the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. Colder air will rush in Thursday night, with a few snow showers possible Friday morning. Friday and Saturday will be much colder, with 30s to low 40s. Temperatures rebound by the end of the weekend.