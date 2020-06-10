David's Evening Forecast - Much calmer winds tonight! Warm and dry stretch on the way

Showers and storms lingered overnight into early Wednesday, before pushing east by mid-morning. While winds are no longer gusting 55-65 mph, gusts of 40+ mph have continued through the afternoon.

Despite these strong winds from the north/northwest, plentiful sunshine and low humidity have warmed us up from the 50s this morning into the 70s!

Winds will really back off after sunset, with calmer conditions overnight. Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop back into the mid-50s! Pleasant sleeping weather if you’d like to give the air conditioner a break.

Despite Tuesday’s rainfall, we’re still over 4 inches below where we should be for our rainfall totals for 2020 to-date. So although we could use the rain, the extended forecast is trending mostly dry for us!

Abundant sunshine returns Thursday, with winds from the west to northwest 5 to 15 mph. It should be a nice summer day, with warmer highs in the mid-80s and low humidity.

Another sunny day Friday, with southeasterly winds and highs in the upper-80s!

Although we may see variable cloud cover, it’s still looking like a mostly sunny and dry end to the week and start to next week. Southerly winds will start to pick up as the days continue, with slightly more humid air and warmer highs in the upper-80s and 90s by early next week.

