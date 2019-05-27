David's Evening Forecast - More storms tonight and Tuesday

After this morning's storms, we are seeing a nice break in the rainfall this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies returned with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s. A few isolated showers have tried to develop, but additional storms are not expected this evening. A cold front will be slowly dropping south across the area this evening and into the overnight, and that front will eventually be the focus for more storms. It appears those storms will hold off until tonight, likely not moving until after 10pm or Midnight. Some strong storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Heavy downpours will be a concern. Temperatures will be cooling off behind that front, dropping into the mid and upper 50s by Tuesday morning.

The rain will leave us with a cool start for Tuesday. Partly sunny skies will return by late morning, and temperatures will try to warm up. Another storm system will approach the area by early afternoon, helping to kick off more storms. Scattered storms are expected to develop as early as 3pm, lasting into the evening. However, the cooler air looks to hold on stronger Tuesday afternoon, which will help to push the better chances for severe weather to the south of Omaha. Strong storms are still possible in the metro, but the highest risk for severe storms will be across far southeast Nebraska into Kansas and Missouri where large hail and tornadoes will be possible.

Storms will move away from the area Tuesday night, but a few lingering showers may stick around into Wednesday, especially north of the metro. Northwest to north winds will also kick in, helping to keep temperatures slightly cooler than normal with highs in the low to mid 70s. Some nice dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday before scattered storm chances return for Saturday and Sunday.