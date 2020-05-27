David's Evening Forecast - More clouds this evening, sunshine on the way

Cloudy skies and patchy mist or drizzle kept temperatures on the cool side once again today, with many areas struggling to reach 70 degrees. Clouds along with spotty drizzle will continue into the evening, with temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight, spotty showers will likely continue, especially south of the metro. A few storms may develop by morning, again mainly south of Omaha. Temperatures will slowly drop into the lower 60s.

There will be scattered showers and a few storms ongoing during the morning hours south of the metro. By midday, those showers should slowly drift away from the area, allowing skies to begin to clear out. Temperatures will finally warm to near normal levels, climbing into the middle 70s by the lunch hour, and topping out in the upper 70s Thursday afternoon. Quiet weather and sunny skies will last into Friday, though we will have a bit of a north breeze leading to highs in the low to mid 70s.

Another wave of showers and storms will try to push into the area once again on Saturday. A few showers and storms will likely linger into the early afternoon. The clouds and showers will lead to temperatures that once again come in below normal, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few showers still possible into Sunday morning, with highs once again in the lower 70s. Once the rain moves out, some summer-like weather will move in for the middle of next week, with upper 80s in the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday.