David's Evening Forecast - More clouds and showers in the forecast

Steady morning rain finally gave way to some dry time this afternoon, though temperatures have remained on the cool side for the end of May. A few strong storms have developed over parts of central and western Iowa. A few brief funnel clouds are possible with these storms, but major severe weather is not expected. These storms will stay well east of the metro area. Only a few lingering showers are expected in the metro this evening and overnight. Clouds will remain in place, keeping temperatures in the 60s through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will feature yet another cloud filled day, however we should see more dry time. Only a few spotty showers are expected during the afternoon, with most of those likely developing south of the metro. Temperatures remain below average, but should be slightly warmer than today with highs in the low to mid 70s. We will see similar conditions on Thursday, though some peeks of afternoon sun should push temperatures in the upper 70s.

Drier weather finally takes over on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Friday will remain on the cool side thanks to a north breeze, highs topping out in the middle 70s. It should be a very nice day to get outdoors. Clouds increase on Saturday, with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. More summer-like weather should build into the area by early next week.