David's Evening Forecast - Mild weather into the holidays

After a frosty morning, another very mild December afternoon around the area! Temperatures warming into the lower 50s around the metro, with upper 40s north of I-80. We will stay mild this evening with temperatures falling through the 40s. High clouds will continue to move through, leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies. However no rain or snow is expected with those clouds, so we stay dry this evening. Overnight, temperatures fall into the middle 30s, but continue to remain well above average for this time of year. Keep in mind average highs are around 34, with average lows around 15.

The quiet and mild pattern will continue Tuesday. High clouds will continue to cover our skies, but dry conditions are expected. Temperatures will start off in the mid 30s, but should warm into the upper 40s to low 50s for most of the area. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead of a weak upper level disturbance. Some spotty drizzle or a few light shower are possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but with temperatures generally around or above freezing, impacts should be minimal. After an isolated shower or two in the morning, Christmas day is likely to be mild as well with temperatures in the 50s. In fact temperatures may push close to record highs, the current record is 57 for Omaha.

A cooler trend is expected beyond Wednesday, with temperatures falling into the lower 40s and upper 30s through Friday. Our next storm system will approach the area Friday night, bringing an increasing chance for rain into Saturday. At this time, temperatures look to stay warm enough through Saturday to keep precipitation all rain. Saturday night into Sunday, colder air will filter in, and rain may mix with or chance to snow. However it is too early to be specific with any accumulation threats. It is still possible we end up with little or no snowfall in the metro area. Slightly colder conditions are then expected into next week.