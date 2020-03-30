David's Evening Forecast - Mild this evening, a few showers overnight

Abundant sunshine and light winds allowed temperatures to warm well above normal today. Highs topped out around 70 degrees this in the metro, and it will stay quite mild into the evening hours. Clouds will increase as we get closer to sunset as a storm system pushes closer to our area. Rain will increase over central Nebraska, but dry air will hold the rain to our west. Some showers will be possible in the Norfolk, Columbus and Beatrice areas, but the metro likely stays dry.

Temperatures will fall into the low 40s by morning, with rain showers continuing to the west of the metro. Rain showers should dry up by mid-morning. More clouds will hang around than what we saw today, but temperatures will still be on the mild side. We should warm into the upper 50s by Noon, with highs in the mid and upper 60s for much of the area. Wednesday will be just as warm, if not warmer with highs near 70 degrees.

A storm system will approach on Thursday bringing an increase in clouds. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the lower 60s. Rain showers likely move into the area Thursday evening, lasting into Friday morning as a cold front moves through. Temperatures may drop to near, or even below freezing by Friday morning. Some snow showers may mix in with the rain, but no accumulation is expected. Friday will be the chilliest day of the week, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures rebound into the weekend, but scattered rain chances will last into next week.