David's Evening Forecast - Mild night ahead; Colder end to the week!

What a beautiful day! Tuesday brought us a taste of summer during early April.

Once dense fog lifted this morning, plentiful sunshine, dry air, and compressional warming really spiked temperatures quite quickly. Highs warmed into the 80s in Omaha for the first time since September and tied our record high for the day! Our average high for this time of year is in the lower-60s.

Due to the dry air, a bit of a breeze, and warm temperatures, higher fire danger does exist through Tuesday evening. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Dodge County down to Pawnee County and areas west through 7 PM Tuesday.

Mostly clear skies take us into tonight, with mild lows in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

A spotty shower is possible early Wednesday, primarily east, but most of us should stay dry. We’ll hit our high temperature of 70° around midday Wednesday. A cold front will shift winds to the north, ushering in colder air, and dropping temperatures through the afternoon and evening. Expect gusty winds as well up to 35 or 40 mph.

Highs Thursday and Friday will only top out in the 50s, with conditions staying primarily dry. Our next best chance for rain arrives Friday night into Saturday, with a rain/snow chance for Easter Sunday. The start of next week looks chilly, with highs just in the 40s.

