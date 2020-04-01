David's Evening Forecast - Mild night ahead; Much colder by Friday

Wednesday has provided more nice weather to take a break outdoors. Plentiful sunshine in the morning, with afternoon highs warming into the 70s despite a few more clouds around. To help get us into the 70s, however, it has been a gustier day! Southerly wind gusts have ranged from 25 to 35 mph this afternoon.

In addition to the wind, tree pollen has remained high and air quality has been deemed “moderate” due to potential smoke blowing in from the Flint Hills prescribed burns in Kansas and Oklahoma.

We should stay very mild overnight, with increasing clouds and temperatures in the 50s.

While scattered showers and a few storms remain possible Thursday morning, the more widespread rain will arrive during the evening hours. Temperatures Thursday look to warm into the 60s for the Metro ahead of the cold front arriving. This front will cause temperatures to plummet into the 30s Thursday night, with rain transitioning to a wintry mix from northwest to southeast.

Road temperatures (and the recent warmth) should help us with the frozen precipitation, but we’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for any freezing rain on trees or power lines early Friday.

The precip will push eastward by midday Friday, with clearing skies returning for the afternoon. Highs will help melt any mix that may have fallen, but will feel MUCH colder than the rest of the week with temperatures just in the 40s.

We’ll start Saturday on a chilly note – in the 20s – but partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s will greet us during the afternoon.

We continue to warm from there, with 60s returning Sunday and 70s likely for the beginning of next week!

With the ups and downs in the 7-day forecast, be sure to keep an eye on it with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!