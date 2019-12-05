David's Evening Forecast - Mild for now, but colder Friday

We managed another great December afternoon for much of the area after a frosty start this morning. Lots of sunshine and a light southeast breeze helped to push temperatures into the middle 50s for most of us, with a few spots south of I-80 nearing 60 degrees. However a dose of colder air is on the way this evening. A cold front will press through the region this evening into the overnight, bringing increasing north winds and dropping temperatures. Wind gusts could approach 30 or 35mph for a time late this evening into the early overnight. Temperatures should fall into the middle 20s by morning.

Friday will be quite a bit colder than today, however temperatures will actually be very near average for this time of year. After morning lows in the 20s, we should see highs in the upper 30s to around 40. The average high is 38, so not too far off. The mild conditions will return this weekend with highs back into the low or even mid 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

Unfortunately, our warm start to December is likely to come to an abrupt end on Monday. A strong Arctic front will move through the area early in the morning, bringing strong north winds and dropping temperatures for much of the day. We may wake up to temperatures near 30, but see readings fall into the lower 20s or even teens by the afternoon. A few light snow flurries are possible as the cold air moves in, but no significant snow is expected at this time. The cold really digs in for Tuesday and Wednesday, with morning lows in the single digits and afternoon highs in the teens to low 20s. Temperatures should moderate a bit by Thursday, rising into the lower 30s.