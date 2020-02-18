David's Evening Forecast - Mild evening, snow returns Wednesday

Sunny skies helped bring us some mild weather this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 40s around the metro. Skies will remain mostly clear into the early evening, but clouds are expected to increase overnight. Temperatures will initially drop quickly into the upper 20s, but should level off as clouds thicken up. Colder air will slowly push in overnight, with lows falling into the low 20s by morning. Snow is expected to develop across northeast Nebraska, but will stay north of the metro.

Snow may continue on and off through the day north of the metro area, especially in the Norfolk and West Point areas, where 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible. Snow will slowly make its way closer to the I-80 corridor during the afternoon. The best chance for snow in the metro will be in the last afternoon into the evening. Snow should be on the light side, with most seeing less than an inch. Snow showers should come to an end by late evening. Temperatures will be cold all day, with highs only in the middle 20s.

Cold conditions will stick around on Thursday, with highs in the uppwer 20s and lower 30s. Warmer weather pushes back into the area quickly on Friday as temperatures surge back into the upper 40s. It will be a little breezy Friday into Saturday, it should still feel very nice outdoor. Highs on Saturday should reach the mid 50s around the metro! A series of storm systems will bring rain chances to the area beginning on Sunday, with a mix of rain and snow possible by Monday and Tuesday as temperatures drop back into the 30s.