David's Evening Forecast - Mild Wednesday ahead of evening rain

Sunny skies, mild temperatures, and fairly calm winds have made for a beautiful Tuesday! Highs ranged from the mid-50s to the low-60s, all above-normal for this time of year. Quiet conditions prevail this evening, but changes are on the way by Wednesday evening.

Thunder and lightning are possible, with up to an inch of rainfall in spots. This will be the heaviest rain we’ve seen since early October! Any mention of snow or a mix will stay to our north and northwest.

Rain should exit by sunrise Thursday, but the cold air will be moving on in! We will hit our official high temperature for the day at midnight, as colder air surges in for the rest of the day. Temperatures will likely struggle to hit the 40° mark Thursday afternoon. Winds will also be gusty from the northwest, bringing us colder wind chills.

Highs on Friday will be back near 40°, before we warm back into the upper-40s and lower-50s this weekend!

