David's Evening Forecast - Mild Tuesday, much colder later this week

Partly to mostly sunny skies and southwest winds helped to bring back mild conditions to the area this afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the low to mid 40s, well above average for this time of year. The evening will stay relatively mild, with temperatures slowly falling back into the middle 30s. Clouds will increase overnight with northwest winds bringing back in chilly air. However, temperatures will remain above average with lows only in the mid to upper 20s.

Mostly sunny skies return on Tuesday, along with mild conditions. Temperatures may a degree or two cooler, but we should still see highs around 40 degrees in the metro. South to southwest winds increase Tuesday night into Wednesday, keeping the mild air in place. Temperatures should warm into the mid 40s by early Wednesday afternoon. However, a powerful cold front will be pushing through by late afternoon or early evening. This front will bring sharply dropping temperatures and a chance for a brief mix of rain or snow. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 20s, teens, and even single digits. Lows around the metro may fall into the 0 to 5 degree range, with wind chills of -10 to -20.

Very cold conditions are expected on Thursday with highs only in the teens. We turn things around fairly quickly, with highs in the mid 30s on Friday, and mid 40s on Saturday. A quick moving system will bring a chance for a rain or snow mix Saturday evening. However, mild temperatures are expected to continue into early next week.