David's Evening Forecast - Mild New Year's Evening, cooler tomorrow

A very mild start to the new year today, sunshine this morning and early afternoon helping to warm us into the middle 40s, well above average and certainly much warmer than the last couple of years! Clouds will increase this evening as moisture in the atmosphere increases. A few sprinkles are possible, but most of the area will stay dry. Mainly cloudy skies are expected overnight, with temperatures slowly falling into the middle 30s by morning.

Thursday should start with some sunshine, but clouds will roll in once again during the afternoon. We'll likely see clouds thicken up a little quicker than today, which means temperatures will be slightly cooler than today. A few sprinkles are possible at times, but most of us will stay dry. Clouds will stick around into the overnight, as some cooler air beings to filter in. Lows temperatures fall into the upper 20s by Friday morning.

A weak system will pass by mainly to our east on Friday, but will keep clouds in our skies and drop our temperatures a bit. Highs on Friday likely only top out in the middle 30s. We could see a few scattered snow showers as well, but not appreciable accumulation is expected. Road conditions should remain good through the day. Sunshine returns on Saturday, but we stay cool. Mild weather returns Sunday in Monday with highs in the low to middle 40s.