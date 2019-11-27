David's Evening Forecast - Light snow chances returns for Thanksgiving

Tuesday's winter storm came to an end this morning, but not before dropping 5 to 10 inches of snow across parts of central and northeast Nebraska. The Omaha metro sitting on the southern edge of the accumulating snow, with amounts ranging from a trace to around 2 inches on the northwest side of town.

Clouds and a strong northwest wind have been things very chilly all day. High temperatures only managing to climb into the low and mid 30s for most of the area, with wind chills in the low to mid 20s. Winds will die down this evening, but it will remain chilly. We may see some breaks in the clouds at times this evening into the early overnight, but clouds will thicken back up overnight as another storm system begins to approach the area. Temperatures in the metro will fall back into the middle 20s by morning. Where there is thicker snow on the ground, it will be colder, with lows in the lower 20s and possibly upper teens.

It will be dry to start of Thanksgiving morning, but some light wintry weather is expected to return. Light snow showers or flurries will likely spread in from the southwest during the mid-morning hours through about Noon. After noon, we'll likely see that snow change over to drizzle or light rain. Limited snow accumulations are expected, so impacts should be relatively minor. There may be some pockets of freezing drizzle during the early afternoon, which could result in a few slick spots. Temperatures should climb above freezing during the afternoon, which will limit any further impacts. Patchy drizzle may continue through the evening into the overnight, but temperatures should remain at or above freezing for the metro area.

Temperatures will begin to warm on Friday, climbing into the upper 30s by the afternoon. On and off rain showers are likely through the day, with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Temperatures continue to warm through the evening, climbing into the middle 40s. Rain should end overnight, but temperatures actually climb toward the 50s heading into Saturday. Winds will increase as well on Saturday, with very windy conditions expected. Highs should top out in the 50s. A strong cold front will come through Saturday afternoon, bringing a drop back into the 30s, with some light rain or snow showers possible Saturday night into Sunday. Highs on Sunday will likely be in the 30s once again.