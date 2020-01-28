David's Evening Forecast - Light snow expected overnight

Cloudy skies have kept temperatures very chilly around the region this afternoon, with most of the metro only warming into the upper 20s. Patchy fog, drizzle and light snow grains have been reported as well. No major impacts are expected this evening as fog or drizzle remains very light. Temperatures should remain steady in the middle 20s for much of the night.

Light snow is expected to develop over the area after 8pm, with snow showers lasting through 3 or 4am Wednesday. Snow will be very light, with most of the area seeing less than an inch of accumulation. A few spots across southwest Iowa could see up to an inch. Snow will be out of the region by the morning drive. Clouds will stick around through the day, giving us another chilly an gray day. Highs only climbing into the low 30s.

Clouds will be tough to shake for much of the week, sticking around into Thursday and Friday keeping temperatures in the 30s. A light mix of rain or snow is possible as a weak system passes by the region Thursday night into Friday morning. Major impacts are not expected at this time.

A nice warm up is still on tap heading into the weekend. Southerly breezes will help to boost temperatures into the 40s on Saturday, and we will likely see 50s on Sunday! However the warm up looks to be short lived, with another strong cold front coming through on Monday bringing a sharp drop in temperatures and snow chances by early next week.