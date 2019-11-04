David's Evening Forecast - Light mix possible Tuesday morning

Intermittent clouds have kept us in the upper-40s Monday afternoon, with lower-50s around the Lincoln and Falls City areas. Light rain and snow have stayed to our west, in the central part of Nebraska.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take us once again into the overnight hours, with temperatures dropping into the upper-20s before daybreak Tuesday.

We are keeping our eye on a quick system that may bring us a light wintry mix during the morning hours on Tuesday. As temperatures warm up, this light mix will transition into all light rain by mid-morning. The precipitation will be east of the Metro by lunchtime, with drier conditions in store for the afternoon and evening hours.

Clouds will try to hang on tough, likely keeping temperatures once again in the upper-40s Tuesday.

Our next cold front arrives during the day on Wednesday. The timing will impact just how warm we’ll get. At this time, expecting passage around midday; highs will top out in the mid-40s before colder air surges in during the afternoon and evening hours. Expect temperatures Wednesday night to fall into the lower-20s, with flurries possible.

Sunshine returns Thursday, but that will be the coldest day of the week with highs struggling to warm past the mid to upper-30s.

We’ll rebound into the 40s Friday and 50s Saturday, before our next surge of cold air arrive Sunday into next week.

