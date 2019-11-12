David's Evening Forecast - Light mix on the way Wednesday

It was certainly a frigid start to the day, with temperatures dropping into the single digits (both above and below-zero!). Omaha’s daily record low of 1° stayed intact, with our morning low of 6°. Norfolk, however, shattered the previous record of -3° in 1911 by dropping down to -7°!

Even with sunshine, dry air, and southerly winds, temperatures have remained below-freezing this afternoon. Gusty winds from the south have kept wind chills 10-15° below the actual air temperature.

Clouds will increase overnight, with temperatures just dropping into the upper-teens and lower-20s. So while it will be chilly, we won’t be nearly as cold as Monday night!

We look to stay dry for the morning commute, but by mid-morning, the chance for precipitation starts to increase. What will likely start out as sleet will transition into rain as temperatures increase. We’ll dry out by evening, with winds once again moving in from the northwest.

Thankfully, this mid-week front doesn’t look to be a very strong one, as similar highs in the upper-30s are expected both Wednesday and Thursday.

A warming trend takes hold for the end of this week and the beginning of next week! Highs will warm into upper-40s and 50s with skies staying predominately dry!

