David's Evening Forecast - Icy conditions possible overnight

Sunshine finally returned to the area today, but temperatures remained chilly this afternoon. Skies are clear now, but low clouds, fog and drizzle will return to the area tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10pm through 4am tomorrow morning. Patchy freezing drizzle and freezing fog may lead to slick roads, especially after Midnight. The freezing drizzle and fog should be moving out by the Wednesday morning commute, but there may still be some slick roads in the area.

Skies will be clearing out by mid-morning with sunshine returning for the afternoon. However a strong cold front will be moving through by Noon, bringing dropping temperatures. We'll likely see a high in the mid 30s during the morning, with temperatures falling into the mid 20s by the late afternoon and evening. Overnight lows likely fall into the single digits, with wind chills below zero by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be quiet, but cold with highs only around 20.

Our next winter storm approaches Thursday night. Snow is likely after Midnight Thursday, with 1 or 2 inches of snow possibly on the ground by Friday morning, leading to snowy and slick roads for the Friday morning commute. Temperatures will be warming through the morning, likely changing snow to sleet and freezing rain, leading to some ice build up in the area continuing to create dangerous travel conditions. Temperatures should then climb above freezing during the afternoon, changing ice and snow to just rain. We may even see some melting during the afternoon with improving road conditions. Temperatures should stay above freezing through Midnight, with cold air then blasting back in changing leftover rain to light snow by Saturday morning.

Dry conditions return Saturday into next week, but it will be very cold! Highs will likely be limited to the teens Sunday and Monday, with lows in the single digits.