David's Evening Forecast - Ice and sleet possible overnight

A cold front moving through the region brought a quick drop in temperatures, taking us from the 60s into the 30s. Temperatures will continue to slowly fall tonight, dropping below freezing by Midnight. At the same time, light drizzle is expected to develop around the area, possibly leading to a light glaze of ice. Pockets of sleet are possible as well. While warm ground temperatures will keep most roads clear, some slick areas are possible by morning. It is more likely we will see a glaze of ice on elevated surfaces like car windshields, decks, bridges, trees, and power lines. Ice amounts should be light enough to limit any issues.

Any wintry weather weather will exit the region relatively quickly during the morning, with most of the metro drying out by 8 to 9am. Clouds will clear out as well by early afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm into the lower 40s. This means we should be able to melt off any ice or sleet that has been left over. It will be cold Friday night, with temperatures falling back into the middle 20s by Saturday morning.

Warmer conditions return over the weekend, with highs in the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday. The warm up continues into next week, with highs in the mid to even upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. There will a slight chance for a few showers early on Monday morning. Relatively quiet and mild conditions last through at least Thursday of next week.