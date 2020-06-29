David's Evening Forecast - Hot, humid and hazy through the week

Low clouds struggling to clear out across the area today actually helping us out a little bit. Those clouds helping to keep temperatures in the middle 80s for most of the area. However, humidity is still quite high, resulting in heat index readings near 90 degrees. We may see a little sunshine before sunset, with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid 80s. Clouds will break up a little overnight, plenty of clouds are expected through morning. Conditions stay warm and humid, with lows only falling into the upper 70s.

Clouds may be stubborn again on Tuesday, especially during the morning. We should see some sun by the afternoon, enough to push temperatures into the upper 80s. Combine that with the high humidity, heat index readings will likely reach into the mid if not upper 90s around the area. Thunderstorms are likely across central Nebraska by the late evening hours, however those storms tend to stay to the north and west of the metro. There is a slight chance for storms in the metro overnight, but the better chances for rain will hold off to the north, likely affecting the Norfolk and Tekamah areas.

The forecast for the rest of the week remain hot and humid! We should see plenty of sunshine into the weekend with highs around 90 each day. Humidity levels will drop a little bit by the weekend, but the hazy and humid conditions will likely stick with us for much of the next week.