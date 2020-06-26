David's Evening Forecast - Hot and humid weekend with a few storms

Patches of clouds and a few showers pushing through the metro this afternoon thanks to a weak cold front that is sliding through the region. Temperature though remain quite warm, in the upper 80s to around 90 along with very high humidity. That cold front will linger in the area through the evening into the overnight, and will likely become a focus for thunderstorms late this evening into the overnight. Most of the activity will stay in far southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, but a few showers or a rumble of thunder could make it into the far south side of the Omaha metro.

A few storms may be ongoing Saturday morning across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, however the metro area likely stays dry. We'll see partly cloudy skies through the rest of the day with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated afternoon storm is possible, but again most areas will stay dry. There will be a slight better chance for storms overnight into early Sunday. A cluster of storms will develop over Colorado and western Nebraska, pushing our direction after Midnight. These storms will likely be weakening, but could produce some heavy downpours, especially south of I-80. The rest of Sunday should be dry and hot, with highs in the low 90s.

We will see another chance for scattered storms late Sunday night into Monday morning as a complex of thunderstorms pushes east off the Rockies. Each day through Thursday will feature this chance for late night or early morning storms, though the bulk of the daytime hours likely remain dry. Hot and humid conditions will persist, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90 across the region. Rain chances should finally fade by Friday.