David's Evening Forecast - Hot and humid evening, isolated storms overnight

Sunshine and a south breeze brought us another summer-like afternoon with temperatures warming into the middle 90s. Humidity is a little higher today, and that is resulting in heat index readings approaching 100 degrees in a few parts of the metro. It will stay very warm and humid through the evening, with temperatures slowly falling back into the 80s after sunset. A few isolated storms are possible this evening, mainly north and west of the metro area, the highest chances in the Norfolk, West Point and Tekamah areas. Storms should fizzle out overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

We will see a few more clouds during the day Wednesday, helping to slow down our warm up just a bit. Highs still close to 90 degrees for most. A chance for storms will creep in by the evening, with scattered thunderstorms developing in central Nebraska. A few of those could brush by the metro tomorrow evening or overnight, though the bulk of the rain likely remains south of the metro.

Yet another warm and humid day is expected for Thursday, with another chance for evening storms. This appears to be the best chance for rain in the metro, with scattered storms developing over eastern Nebraska into Iowa. However, with the scattered nature of the storms, not everyone will see rain. An isolated stronger storm or two is possible.

Drier but still very warm conditions build in for the weekend, with highs in the 80s and 90s. That will last through at least Monday, before a chance for storms and perhaps slightly cooler weather moves in for Tuesday.