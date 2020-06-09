David's Evening Forecast - High Wind Warning through early Wednesday

Once our severe storm threat diminishes for the evening, the strong winds will just be getting started! A High Wind Warning is in place for most of eastern Nebraska through early Wednesday, with wind gusts up to 65 mph possible. Our western Iowa and northwestern Missouri counties are under a Wind Advisory – a step below a High Wind Warning – but gusts up to 55 mph are still likely.

Power outages and tree damage are certainly possible with this kind of strong, persistent wind. For perspective, storms are considered “severe” with gusts of 58 mph. Winds should drop below warning and advisory criteria by 7 AM Wednesday, with gusts continuing to decrease throughout the day.

In addition to the wind, scattered showers and storms will continue through mid-morning Wednesday, with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Omaha and areas south. Hourly rainfall rates of more than 1 inch per hour possible.

Behind the rain, clouds will clear for Wednesday afternoon and evening with cooler highs in the 70s. The rest of the week is looking much quieter, with highs back in the 80s.

