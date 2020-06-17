David's Evening Forecast - Heating up again Thursday ahead of storm chances

Sunny skies and gusty south winds helping to heat things up once again this afternoon. Temperatures warming into the lower 90s for the metro with a few afternoon clouds bubbling up. Those clouds will fade away as we approach sunset. Temperatures will stay very warm, in the 80s through at least 10pm. A strong south breeze will keep us warm and humid overnight, lows only dipping into the lower 70s. A few showers or storms are possible in northeast Nebraska, but will stay generally north of our area.

Partly cloudy, warm and humid conditions will greet us Thursday morning. We should see enough sun to once again warm temperatures into the low 90s around the metro. A cold front will be pushing into the area during the afternoon hours, initially pushing through the Norfolk and Columbus areas early in the afternoon. That front will bring an increasing chance for thunderstorms through the afternoon, approaching the metro area by 5 to 7pm. While severe weather is not expected, active thunderstorms with very heavy rain are likely. 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible with the heaviest storms. However, they will not affect everyone, so some spots will see much lighter rainfall amounts.

Some storms will linger into the overnight, but should generally slide south of the area by Friday morning, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be at least 10 degrees cooler Friday afternoon, with highs only around 80 degrees.

Another round of showers and storms is likely on Saturday, mainly from the early morning into the early afternoon. With showers lingering into the afternoon, temperatures are likely to be even cooler, with highs in the upper 70s. Drier conditions move in temporarily for most of Father's Day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s. Rain chances return as early the Sunday evening, lingering into Monday morning. The weather pattern stays active into next week, with additional rain chances and swings in temperatures.