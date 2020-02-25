David's Evening Forecast - Gusty winds usher in colder air Tuesday night

While snow has been falling in central Nebraska, we’ve stayed dry here in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa! We saw quite a bit of filtered sunshine in the Metro during the morning hours, allowing us to warm into the lower-40s by lunchtime. However, cloud cover filled back in and northerly winds picked up, dropping us back into the upper-30s by the afternoon.

Outside of an isolated flurry or sprinkle riding the northerly winds, partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower-20s by early Wednesday morning. Winds could gust up to 35 mph with wind chills dropping into the lower-teens and single digits.

After a few morning clouds Wednesday, mostly sunny skies will dominate, but temperatures will struggle to warm past the mid-30s. Winds should decrease throughout the afternoon and evening hours with overnight lows back into the lower-20s.

After Wednesday, a warming trend will dominate and take us into the weekend. A clipper could bring an isolated shower or flurry Thursday; otherwise, dry weather and more sunshine will also dominate. Highs Thursday will top out in the lower-40s. Friday will be close to 50°, with 50s expected for the weekend! Yet ANOTHER beautiful weekend ahead.

The mild weather looks to continue into next week, but a few spotty rain/snow chances return to the forecast.

