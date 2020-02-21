David's Evening Forecast - Great warm up for Saturday

A Flood Watch has been issued for portions of the Platte and Elkhorn rivers through the weekend. Additional ice jams are possible this as temperatures warm, potentially dislodging additional ice along the rivers. The areas at highest risk are near and downstream of Scribner on the Elkhorn, and near and downstream of the North Bend/Fremont area on the Platte.

Sunshine and breezy southwest winds boosted temperatures area wide well above normal. We topped out around 50 here in the metro, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds will begin to die down after sunset, with temperatures slipping back into 40s and 30s. Skies remain clear overnight with lows around 27 here in the metro.

After a chilly start Saturday, we should see a quick warm up! Temperatures should jump into the mid and upper 40s by Noon, with highs topping out in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be lighter, but still we will see some southwest breezes at 10 to 15mph. Clouds start to increase overnight into Sunday as a storm system approaches the area. Mainly cloudy skies are likely on Sunday, but high temperatures will still be mild in the upper 40s to around 50. Rain showers are possible by Sunday afternoon, but most of the activity will remain south of the metro. Some snow may mix in with the rain overnight, again south of the metro.

Colder air will filter in next week. Highs on Monday fall back into the lower 40s, with 20s and 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Some light snow is possible in the area Tuesday into Wednesday, but amounts look like at this time. Stay tuned for forecast updates through the weekend.