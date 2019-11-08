David's Evening Forecast - Great looking Saturday, another cold blast Sunday

Sunshine and gusty south to southwest winds helped to bring temperatures up a little closer to where we should be this afternoon. Temperatures topped out in the upper 40s around the metro, with some 50s just to the west. Winds will remain breezy into the early evening, but should begin to relax after sunset. Temperatures will be a little more mild, only falling into the upper 30s by 10pm. Overnight, we won't be as cold with lows in the middle 30s for most of the area thanks to a light southwest breeze.

Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day for much of the area. We should see plenty of sunshine, light southwest winds and much warmer conditions! Temperatures will start off in the 30s, but we should climb into the middle 50s by the lunch hour, with afternoon temperatures reaching into the low to mid 60s. The warmest conditions will be west of the Missouri River across central and eastern Nebraska. Western Iowa may be a bit cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Should be a great day to get outside and enjoy the mild weather, as it will not last long.

A cold front will move through the area early Sunday morning, bringing an increase in clouds and northerly winds. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s early Sunday morning, but will likely recover a few degrees back to around 40 by Noon, with temperatures dropping once again during the afternoon. We'll likely be in the mid to low 30s by early Sunday evening. Some light snow is expected to develop late Sunday evening into the overnight as the cold air pushes in. There is limited moisture available with this system, so little in the way of accumulation is expected. A few areas in northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa could see up to an inch of snow.

Very cold air will overspread the region for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Highs on Monday likely limited to the middle 20s, with upper 20s likely on Tuesday. Temperatures should moderate by the middle and end of the week, climbing back into the upper 40s by Friday.