David's Evening Forecast - Great Fall evening, breezy but mild for Saturday

Sunshine and a south breeze helped to finally shake off the Arctic chill that moved in earlier this week. Temperatures rebounded nicely into the mid and even upper 50s around the metro, with low 60s just to our west! The evening will be mild for this time of year, with temperatures slipping back into the mid 40s after sunset under mainly clear skies. A south breeze will continue into the overnight with a few gusts up to 15mph possible at times. This will help to keep temperatures from falling too much, with overnight low only falling into the middle 30s. In fact, many areas are likely to stay above freezing tonight.

A few more clouds are likely on Saturday, but conditions will stay very mild. Winds will pick up out of the southeast, with gusty winds possible at times. Sustained winds of 15 to 25mph are likely, with gusts to 30 or 35mph. Temperatures will once again jump up into the middle 50s by the afternoon, with warmer conditions likely to the west and southwest of the metro. Clouds will increase by the evening as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The front will pass through the area during the late evening hours into the early overnight, and a few light showers or sprinkles are possible as the front moves through, however any rainfall amounts will be very light with much of the area staying dry.

Cooler air will move in for Sunday with clouds slowly decreasing throughout the day. Winds may be a bit breezy out of the northwest, keeping temperatures a few degrees cooler. Highs will likely top out in the upper 40s to around 50. Warmer air will return on Monday, a couple of showers are possible early on Monday as the warmth pushes back into the region. Highs in the mid to upper 50s are expected Monday through Wednesday. Our next substantial chance for rain enters the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday along with cooler conditions.