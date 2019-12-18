David's Evening Forecast - Frosty tonight, warming into the weekend

Quiet weather continues across our area today with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the 40s on the west side of the metro, with slightly cooler conditions along and east of the Missouri River. It will be chilly again tonight with temperatures falling back into the mid 20s by 10pm. Overnight we'll see readings drop into the lower 20s and upper teens, so expect a frost start in the morning once again.

Our warmer trend will continue on Thursday as south winds help to bring in mild air. Clouds will increase a bit during the afternoon, but we should mostly see only high thin clouds. Temperatures will warm into the low and mid 40s around the metro, with highs potentially in the upper 40s just to our south and west. We may be a degree or two cooler on Friday, but high remain well above average for this time of year.

The weekend looks very nice, with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50 for both Saturday and Sunday. Dry weather will continue right on into Monday as well, so a great weekend to get in some shopping. If you need to hit the road, travel around the region looks to be in good shape as well. Temperatures on Monday will likely still be in the 50s. I am watching a storm system set to affect the region beginning on Tuesday and lasting into Christmas Day. At this time, the Omaha region should stay on the warm side of the system, bringing us a chance for rain with temperatures in the 40s. Some colder air may move in behind that system, bringing temperatures for the second half of the week back into the 30s.