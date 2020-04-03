David's Evening Forecast - Frosty tonight, warmer for the weekend

Freezing rain and sleet moved out of the area this morning, but the cold air has remained. Low clouds really preventing much of any warm up this afternoon, with temperatures stuck in the upper 20s and low 30s. Low cloud cover will hang around into the evening, but should clear out overnight. That will lead to frosty conditions by morning, with overnight lows in the middle 20s.

After a cold start, temperatures should start to warm up a bit by Saturday afternoon. Partly to mostly sunny skies should help to push temperatures in the low 50s. The warming trend continues into Sunday, with highs jumping into the low 60s. An isolated shower or two is possible Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Monday and Tuesday will be very Spring-like with high temperatures jumping well above normal for early April. Highs on Monday likely climb into the lower 70s, with temperatures on Tuesday pushing near 80 for much of the area. Slightly cooler temperatures return for the remainder of next week, but nothing quite as cold as what we are seeing right now.