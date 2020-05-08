David's Evening Forecast - Frost likely by Saturday morning

Very chilly air for May will be settling in overnight, potentially producing frost by morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of the area through 8am Saturday. Temperatures will be cool this evening, but we will see quiet weather with mostly clear skies. After highs in the mid 50s we'll fall back into the 40s quickly after sunset. Low temperatures tonight likely fall into the mid and upper 30s, leading to that frost potential by morning.

After morning frost, we will see some sunshine in the morning, however clouds will be increasing through the day. A southwest breeze will help to warm us up a bit more, though temperatures still wind up below average. High temperatures should climb into the middle 60s. Unfortunately, the warmer weather doesn't last long, as a cold front pushes into the area by the evening, bringing a line of scattered thunderstorms with it. The best opportunity for rain in the metro appears to be between 5 and 9pm. Temperatures will quickly drop back into the 50s and 40s behind the rain, with overnight lows once again dipping into the upper 30s. Gusty winds should help to keep frost concerns to a minimum.

Mother's Day will be a chilly one, but we will get some sunshine. Temperatures will only warm into the middle 50s thanks to a north breeze. Winds will let up in the evening and overnight, leading to another chance for frost as overnight lows fall into the middle 30s for much of the area. More clouds are expected Monday, keeping temperatures chilly, only topping out in the middle 50s.

Warmer weather tries to edge in on Tuesday, but we're likely still limited to the 50s. Rain chances return to the forecast on Wednesday as temperatures approach 60 degrees. Rain showers and storms are possible Wednesday into Thursday as the warmer air pushes back into the region. 70 degree weather should return by Thursday or Friday.