David's Evening Forecast - Frigid again tonight, warming trend begins Friday

Brutal cold greeted us this morning with low temperatures falling to -4 degrees in Omaha, and wind chills approaching -30 degrees! Thankfully, we have seen sunshine all day long though temperatures have been very slow to warm. Highs only reached the low to mid teens around the metro. It will be very cold again tonight, with lows falling back into the single digits. The good news is winds will be much lighter, so wind chills will not be nearly as cold. Temperatures will level off after Midnight as south breezes begin to increase, starting to pull warmer air our direction.

We will start Friday on a cold note, wind chills likely in the -5 to -10 degree range. Skies will be sunny once again, however south winds will help to warm us up a little quicker. Temperatures should top out in the middle 30s by the afternoon. One drawback will be the wind, which will likely be gusting to 30 or 40mph during the late afternoon. This will make the high of 35 feel much colder. The warm up will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40s on Saturday, and highs near 50 on Sunday.

Mild conditions will stretch into at least a portion of Monday. Temperatures likely still warm into the 40s, but a cold front will be pushing through during the afternoon with temperatures falling into the 20s. Another round of cold weather will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday, but will not be a severe as what we have seen today. Temperatures should rebound by the end of the week.