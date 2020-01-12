David's Evening Forecast - Freezing drizzle creating slick spots this evening

Slick conditions are expected this evening due to light freezing drizzle and fog continue around the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the metro through 9pm. Some light snow will move through as the storm system moves out this evening. Any freezing drizzle or light snow should come to an end between 7 and 9pm. However the slick conditions will likely continue into the overnight, especially on side roads and bridges. Temperatures will slowly fall into the low 20s by morning.

Drier and slightly warmer conditions will great us on Monday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies but southeast winds will help to bring that relative warm up. Highs should reach into the upper 30s to around 40 around the area. Where there is some thicker snow cover, temperatures may be slightly cooler.

Several waves of colder air are set to affect the area through the week, however conditions likely remain dry through at least Thursday. After a warm up tomorrow, colder air will filter in on Tuesday with highs in the lower 30s. A stronger blast of cold air will move in Wednesday afternoon with temperatures likely falling into the lower 20s by the end of the day.

A stronger storm system will approach the area on Friday. That system will bring an increasing chance for precipitation. However, with temperatures ranging from the 20 to upper 30s around the area, we will likely see a wide range in precipitation types, ranging from rain to snow and even freezing rain or even sleet. Depending on the exact temperatures, there could be some significant impacts to the region. Stay tuned for updates on this forecast through the week.