David's Evening Forecast - First Alert for Thursday as snow chances continue

Snow shower activity continues to wind down around the metro, though light snow may linger into the early evening for portions of western Iowa. Patchy drizzle and fog will linger around the metro for most of the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures have been hovering around 34 degrees, and will not move much overnight. Temperatures will slowly dip to around 32 by morning, but with readings near or above freezing all night, there should not be much in the way of refreezing on area roads.

Rain chances begin to increase tomorrow morning after 3am, with rain mixing with and changing to snow by 6am. The highest snow chances will be near and west of the Missouri River. Light snow is likely in the metro for the morning commute, though the heaviest amounts likely remain to our west. 1 to maybe 2 inches of snow appear possible in the metro. 2 to 3 inches, with isolated heavier amounts are possible for the Columbus, David City, and York areas. Snow showers will linger into the afternoon, but should taper off by early evening.

Cloudy and cold conditions will settle into place on Friday, with snow pushing off to the east. Highs on Friday likely right around 32. A little colder on Saturday with highs around 30. Some slow warming Sunday into Monday with highs in the mid to upper 30s on Monday. Our next storm system begins to affect the region Tuesday, lasting into Wednesday. Rain changing to snow is possible, so check back for updates on that system.