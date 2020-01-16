David's Evening Forecast - First Alert Day Friday for morning snow

Quiet but cold conditions this evening with clouds increasing. Temperatures are in the mid teens, and will hold steady for most of the evening. Clouds will continue to thicken up overnight as the storm system approaches. The metro area will stay dry through at least 3am as snow and freezing rain increases over central Kansas and Nebraska. That area of snow and rain will spread toward the metro by 6am Friday, becoming mostly snow in the process.

Snow will begin to spread into the metro between 5 and 7am, with snow likely coming down during morning commute. Roads may be initially dry, but will likely become slushy to snow covered before rush hour is over. Some periods of heavy snow are possible between 7am and Noon. Snow should begin to shut down after Noon, changing over to light freezing drizzle. 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected around the metro by the time snow shuts down. With snow already on the ground additional impacts from drizzle during the afternoon should be minimal. Temperatures will slowly climb above freezing, to around 34 by late in the afternoon to early evening.

With temperatures above freezing, freezing drizzle should transition to just drizzle or light rain, lasting through 10pm. Another powerful cold front will approach by Midnight, resulting in a quick burst of snow between 10pm and 2am. Additional accumulation will be limited. Behind the cold front, powerful winds with gusts to 45mph will be possible as temperatures plunge to 14 by Saturday morning. Wind chill will likely drop below zero.

Frigid conditions will settle in for the weekend, with highs only in the teens on Saturday. Lows fall to around 0 by Sunday morning, and highs only recover to around 9 Sunday afternoon. Temperatures likely dip below zero Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures slowly warm back into the 30s by Tuesday. Additional chances for rain and snow enter the forecast beginning Wednesday, and potentially lasting through Friday of next week.