David's Evening Forecast - First Alert Day Friday for afternoon snow

One last mild day across the region today with temperatures that warmed to near 50 degrees. Big changes are on the way tonight and Friday as a blast of cold air heads our way. Temperatures will remain mild into the evening, slowly falling into the 30s after sunset. Colder air begins to filter in after Midnight, with temperatures falling into the mid and upper 20s by Friday morning.

We will be dry Friday morning, but chilly as north winds begin to increase. Temperatures are likely to remain steady through the day, rising a degree or two by Noon to near 29 before falling again in the afternoon into the lower 20s. Snow is expected to develop after Noon, especially near and south of I-80. The heaviest snow is likely to fall south of the metro, where a stripe of 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible by evening for areas like Beatrice, Nebraska City, Shenandoah and Red Oak. Snow amounts up to an inch are possible around the metro by the evening, leading to slick and snowy roads for the drive home. Some slightly higher amounts appear possible for a few areas around the metro.

Compounding the issues will be strong north winds that could gust up to 35mph at times. Where snow accumulated, this could lead to blowing snow and limited visibility at times. Snow should come to an end by mid-evening. However cold air continues to pour in overnight, with lows falling into the single digits and wind chills potentially falling below zero. Saturday will be cold but dry with highs in the mid 20s.

A chance for light snow returns to the region on Sunday, however amounts appear light for most of the region. Highs once again in the 20s. Another blast of cold air is on the way by the middle of next week, and could be even colder than this upcoming weekend.