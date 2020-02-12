David's Evening Forecast - First Alert: Crashing temperatures and light snow Wednesday Evening

Today and Thursday are First Alert Days due to a very strong cold front pushing through the region.

Temperatures early Wednesday afternoon warmed into the lower-40s in the Omaha Metro, despite widespread cloud cover. As the arctic front continues barreling in from the northwest Wednesday afternoon and evening, temperatures will drop drastically over the matter of a few hours.

In Omaha, we could see temperatures in the teens by 7PM! In addition to the sharp cold snap, winds will really kick up, with gusts up to 45 mph. This will quickly drop wind chills into the single digits, with feels-like temperatures in the negative teens by 10 PM!

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for our entire WOWT viewing area from 10 PM through 9 AM Thursday. During this timeframe, wind chills could drop as low as -25° or even -30°. Under these conditions, exposed skin can develop frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

Just before/along/after the front, we do have the chance of seeing a brief burst of a wintry mix and/or snow. While we’re not worried about accumulation amounts (trace for most, up to a half-inch isolated), flash freeze could create slick spots and visibility may drop temporarily due to blowing snow.

Winds will back off throughout the day Thursday. Even with abundant sunshine, however, temperatures won’t warm past the low to mid-teens. We’ll see another cold night (in the single digits) Thursday night, but seasonable highs in the mid-30s arrive for Valentine’s Day!

A quiet and mild weekend is ahead, with highs in the 40s and 50s expected.

